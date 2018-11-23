LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Eager Black Friday shoppers lined up to get inside the Park Meadows Mall before the sun came up. Dozens waited inside Dick’s Sporting Goods, which opened an hour earlier than the rest of the mall. Dick’s opened at 5 a.m. and the mall opened at 6 a.m.

Our crew was there when Dick’s opened the gate and dozens of shoppers streamed in.

“It’s a tradition. Every year we go Black Friday shopping,” said Melissa, who was at the mall with her daughter.

Some shoppers had a serious agenda for snagging the best deals.

“There’s a particular store we need to stop by,” Melissa told CBS4.

According to the National Retail Federation, 77 percent of people surveyed plan to spend the same amount or more than they did last year.