COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman is accused of biting and kicking a police officer who was trying to take her into custody on Thanksgiving.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Edison Avenue and North Murray Boulevard at 7 a.m. Officers made contact with a man and a woman, identified as 39-year-old Talina Means. During the investigation officers learned Means had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Officers say she resisted arrest and during the altercation she bit and kicked an officer.

Means was arrested on the active arrest warrant and is facing additional charges for assaulting the officer.

The officer remained on duty and finished his shift.