WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire burning at an abandoned business in Westminster put out a lot of thick, black smoke on Thursday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from downtown Denver.

The fire was burning near 71st and Federal Boulevard just after 2 p.m. at an unoccupied RV sale/repair shop. Flames could be seen from the roof.

Crews from Westminster, Adams County, and Federal Heights fire departments are on-scene at a large commercial structure fire near 71st Ave and Federal Bl. Extinguishment efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/OY815XGMj5 — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) November 22, 2018

Aerial ladder trucks were seen spraying water on the fire. Crews from Westminter, Adams County, Federal Heights fire departments were on scene. The building was showing signs of instability so crews had to keep their distance when fighting the fire.

ACFR assisting Westy Fire at 69th and Federal. pic.twitter.com/OXiRFrGT3P — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) November 22, 2018

What caused the fire is being investigated. Highway 287 was closed in both directions at 70th due to the fire.