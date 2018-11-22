  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire burning at an abandoned business in Westminster put out a lot of thick, black smoke on Thursday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from downtown Denver.

img 1891 copy Flames Shoot From Abandoned RV Shop In Westminster

(credit: CBS)

The fire was burning near 71st and Federal Boulevard just after 2 p.m. at an unoccupied RV sale/repair shop. Flames could be seen from the roof.

westminster fire 5vo frame 848 Flames Shoot From Abandoned RV Shop In Westminster

(credit: CBS)

milehicam smoke plume frame 12892 Flames Shoot From Abandoned RV Shop In Westminster

(credit: CBS)

Aerial ladder trucks were seen spraying water on the fire. Crews from Westminter, Adams County, Federal Heights fire departments were on scene. The building was showing signs of instability so crews had to keep their distance when fighting the fire.

img 1893 copy Flames Shoot From Abandoned RV Shop In Westminster

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated. Highway 287 was closed in both directions at 70th due to the fire.

