DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people hit the streets at Washington Park for the annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. They were starting the day of feasting with a little exercise.

Gobbles the Turkey kicked off the annual Mile High Turkey Trot. The four mile walk and run usually draws 20,000 people. All proceeds from the run benefit the Mile High United Way.

The non-profit uses the money to invest in reading programs for children, help high school graduates prepare for college and support families in their quest for self-sufficiency.