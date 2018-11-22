  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people hit the streets at Washington Park for the annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. They were starting the day of feasting with a little exercise.

co turkey trot 6vo frame 274 Thousands Hit The Streets For The Turkey Trot Before Thanksgiving Dinner

(credit: CBS)

Gobbles the Turkey kicked off the annual Mile High Turkey Trot. The four mile walk and run usually draws 20,000 people. All proceeds from the run benefit the Mile High United Way.

co turkey trot 6vo frame 544 Thousands Hit The Streets For The Turkey Trot Before Thanksgiving Dinner

(credit: CBS)

The non-profit uses the money to invest in reading programs for children, help high school graduates prepare for college and support families in their quest for self-sufficiency.

co turkey trot 6vo frame 724 Thousands Hit The Streets For The Turkey Trot Before Thanksgiving Dinner

(credit: CBS)

co turkey trot 6vo frame 946 Thousands Hit The Streets For The Turkey Trot Before Thanksgiving Dinner

(credit: CBS)

