2 People Killed In Crash In Fort Collins On ThanksgivingTwo people died after a crash in Fort Collins on Thanksgiving.

‘People Are Fed Up’: Colorado Nurses Association Denounces Violence“We can’t tolerate it, we won’t tolerate it”, the Colorado Nurses Association is saying about their stance against violence against nurses.

DA Releases 2,000+ Pages In Chris Watts Murder Case, Revealing Texts With WifeIn response to a Colorado Criminal Justice Records request, CBS4 News received more than 2,000 pages of documents from the Weld County District Attorney in the Chris Watts case.

Fire In Westminster Sends Thick, Black Smoke Over Denver Metro AreaA fire burning in Westminster put out a lot of thick, black smoke on Thursday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from downtown Denver.

Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: First Of Two Storms Arrives Late Todayor Denver and the Front Range, Thanksgiving will include mild temperatures under increasing the clouds. Highs should reach at least 60° which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in November.

Man With 6-Inch Knife In His Skull Calmly Asks To See A DoctorShaun Wayne was cycling to work Monday when he was attacked by two men, one of whom stabbed him in the head.

Driver Killed By Concrete Chunk Likely Thrown From Highway OverpassA driver was killed Tuesday when a chunk of concrete, likely thrown from a highway overpass, crashed through his windshield and hit him in the face, police say.

New 'Christmas In Color' Drive-Through Tunnel Opening SoonWater World in Federal Heights is getting into the holiday spirit with a drive-through Christmas display.

United Pilot Arrested, Accused Of Indecent Exposure At DIA HotelA pilot for United Airlines has been removed from his duties, after he arrested for alleged indecent exposure at the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport.

Flight For Life Nurse Who Almost Died In Fiery Helicopter Crash Returns HomeFor the Repshers, it's a pivotal step in the couple's ongoing effort to reclaim pieces of their lives lost in a fiery 2015 helicopter crash that destroyed Dave's body, but not his will to live.