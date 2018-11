DENVER (CBS4)– Police say that three people were struck by a vehicle at Quebec Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday night. The hit-and-run happened at 8:15 p.m.

Police in Denver say the suspect vehicle is a black/blue sedan, possibly Cadillac, with an unknown license plate with front end damage.

The three people struck were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.