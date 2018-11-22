  • CBS4On Air

By Shawn Chitnis

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Shoppers waited in line for hours Thanksgiving night to be the first inside the stores at the outlet mall in Castle Rock as Black Friday sales began for 25 consecutive hours. That meant all the stores were open from Thursday night until Friday night.

“Every year it’s progressed to where I’ve gotten closer and closer,” said Sarah Paxton. “So now it’s kind of like a mission to see if I can still be the first in line.”

Paxton leaves her home at 5:30 p.m. to drive to The Outlets at Castle Rock and arrive by 6 p.m. This is her eighth year in a row waiting outside the Coach Outlet store. She brought along her best friend and boyfriend to sit it out with her. Folding chairs and coffee, all on their phones to make the time pass covered in layers.

“Oh, I need a new purse and I just like to shop for myself this day,” said her friend. “It’s all about me today.”

Columbia Sportswear was one of more than 100 retailers opening their doors at 8 p.m. to start a marathon of sales and shopping at the mall. Staff let CBS4 inside the store before opening their doors. The line was so long it took two minutes of people entering without stopping to get everyone inside.

“I’ve always been kind of a Black Friday nay-sayer,” said Paxton’s boyfriend. “But to come and kind of see the deals and what it’s actually about, and not as crazy as people make it out to be, is refreshing.”

Paxton said she has waited outside in the snow some years. This Thanksgiving might be one of the warmer nights for her. But she says it is always a deal worth coming back for on the holiday.

“Every year, I get at least one purse, if not multiple, and I don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to do it,” she said.

The Outlets at Castle Rock will remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday.

Shawn Chitnis reports weeknights for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

