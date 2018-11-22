FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Multiple people have died after a crash in Fort Collins on Thanksgiving. Several vehicles were involved in the crash at East Harmony Road and East Boardwalk Drive on Thursday morning, Brandon Barnes with Fort Collins Police Services confirmed.

All eastbound traffic on Harmony was closed at John F. Kennedy Parkway and all westbound traffic was closed at South Lemay Avenue, police said at noon. They warned the road will be closed for several hours for investigation. They are asking people to avoid the area.

At least two cars and two trucks were on the side of the road and another truck crashed into a 7-Eleven store nearby.

Thursday morning, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Arctic Fox and Caribou drives. Officers attempted to contact the driver but that person took off and police did not pursue the vehicle, police said. The crash occurred a short time later.

The driver suspected of causing the crash survived and was taken into custody.

The Crash Team is investigating.

No other details about the victims or the suspect have been released.