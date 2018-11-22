  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas Lights, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Holiday Lights, Local TV, Wildlife Warning

DENVER (CBS4)– Some advice from Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts to homeowners getting ready to hang their Christmas lights– hang them high enough to keep out of the reach of wildlife.

Just this past month in Salida, a deer became tangled in rope that was part of an outdoor display. Officers had to help cut it loose.

cpw deer with lights caught in antlers copy Wildlife Officials Urge Homeowners To Hang Lights 6 Feet Off The Ground

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gets reports of animals tangled in Christmas lights. Officers recommend wrapping decorations tightly around posts and trees.

cpw antlers sawed off because of holiday decorations copy Wildlife Officials Urge Homeowners To Hang Lights 6 Feet Off The Ground

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

And if you’re hanging Christmas lights, make sure they are at least six feet off the ground.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s