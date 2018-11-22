DENVER (CBS4)– Some advice from Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts to homeowners getting ready to hang their Christmas lights– hang them high enough to keep out of the reach of wildlife.

Just this past month in Salida, a deer became tangled in rope that was part of an outdoor display. Officers had to help cut it loose.

Every year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gets reports of animals tangled in Christmas lights. Officers recommend wrapping decorations tightly around posts and trees.

And if you’re hanging Christmas lights, make sure they are at least six feet off the ground.