By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Many consider Black Friday the official start to the holiday shopping season, but some stores opened up early to give shoppers a head start. Bass Pro Shop opened up their doors at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, drawing in hundreds of people to check out the bargains and deals.

“I saw that they had some things on sale today so I’m like aw those poor people have to work today but I want to go get my pants before they are gone,” laughed Richelle Thompson who was out shopping.

The outdoor retailer offers discounts and deals, along with an interactive area for families to play games, do crafts and take free photos with Santa.

“We take the kids to shop and see Santa every year,” JC Cordova said. “We drive two hours to get here and we just love it.”

The General Manager of Bass Pro Shop, Vaughn Peterson, says Thanksgiving shopping has become a tradition for many people.

“We want to be a place for families to come and just celebrate the holidays,” Peterson explained. “We’ve seen it. Families come year after year they bring their kids and they bring their dogs.

Lines also wrapped around the outside of other large retailers like Best Buy, hours before they opened up on Thanksgiving night.

“I want to get a new phone, a new TV, just something,” one shopper who was first in line at Best Buy told CBS4. “This is worth it. It’s the only day of the year we can do this.”

Many shoppers say they shop the day before Black Friday, to make sure they get what they need and so can save a few bucks.

“I want to get a 43 inch Smart TV for $130,” Colton Leo said. “So $200 off, it’s pretty good to me.”

Best Buy is open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and again Black Friday morning from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Bass Pro Shop is open Thanksgiving from 8 a.m.- 6p.m. then Black Friday at 5 a.m.

