DENVER (AP) — Colorado is getting $20.2 million to help prevent flooding and mudslides following this year’s wildfires.

Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. John Hickenlooper announced the Emergency Watershed Protection grants for work to protect communities near the 416, Spring Creek and Lake Christine fires on Tuesday. The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to four counties — La Plata, Huerfano, Costilla and Eagle.

In a joint announcement, Bennet and Hickenlooper said the funding was awarded after months of coordination between local officials and state and federal agencies.

Costilla County Commissioner Ben Doon says the timing of the funding is critical and will help implement watershed restoration projects before winter.

