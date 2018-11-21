DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the fourth time in his career he has gotten the honor.

No Bronco has received the honor as many times as Miller. Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg got the honor three times and cornerback Aqib Talib got it twice.

In Sunday’s Broncos win, Miller sacked Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers and also intercepted a screen pass he threw and returned it 41 yards.

