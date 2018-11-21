  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Von Miller

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the fourth time in his career he has gotten the honor.

von miller3 Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

(credit: CBS)

No Bronco has received the honor as many times as Miller. Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg got the honor three times and cornerback Aqib Talib got it twice.

von miller4 Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

(credit: CBS)

In Sunday’s Broncos win, Miller sacked Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers and also intercepted a screen pass he threw and returned it 41 yards.

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos 23, Chargers 20

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s