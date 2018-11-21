DENVER (CBS4) – More than a million people are flying in and out of Denver International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday. Airport officials say they expect 1.2 travelers this week, about 10 percent more than last year.

Sunday, however, is expected to be the busiest day with about 205,000 passengers coming through. The airport also predicts they will break a record on Saturday with more than 199,000 passengers traveling.

If travelers are parking at shuttle lots, they can take part in the free bag drop service at both Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert lots. Passengers can drop off their bags to be checked and receive their boarding pass before they park.

The service is only offered on domestic flights.

Airport officials advise passengers to allow ample time for travel given the airport is undergoing construction. They suggest arriving two hours before your flight.

“Construction is underway in the terminal, blocking off the center part of the Great Hall. Follow yellow signage throughout the Terminal to navigate past the construction walls on Levels 5 and 6.

On Level 6, the detour takes you outside along the curb and on Level 5, walking along the baggage claim corridor on either side of the Great Hall is the easiest way to move from one end of the Terminal to the other.

Customer service agents and ambassadors are stationed throughout the terminal and are happy to help you find your way,” officials said in a news release.

DIA also offers free vehicle services which include jump starts, tire inflation and car key retrieval. For any of these services, call (303) 342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

