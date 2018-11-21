  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blake Canterbury, Denver Public Schools, Local TV, Purposity, Volunteers Of America

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– An organization that brings together charities, people in need, and those willing to lend a helping hand, is expanding.

Purposity has launched an app for phones that streamlines the ability for people to help those in need.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 887 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

(credit: CBS)

“It may be a kid that walks into a class with shoes or it may be a family’s home who burned down and they may need everything from silverware to clothes to kids’ school supplies. People genuinely want to do good in the world they just don’t know where to start,” said Purposity Founder Blake Canterbury.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 1465 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

Blake Canterbury (credit: CBS)

Purposity started in Denver helping Denver Public Schools meet needs for families of students experiencing homelessness. It’s expanded to now include Volunteers of America and other charities focusing on veterans and families.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 767 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“People genuinely want to do good in the world they just don’t know where to start. This is just an action step in your pocket to do good in the world,” said Canterbury.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 227 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

Sydniee Ludovissie (credit: CBS)

“The last two years has been, just a big old cycle of homelessness. I couldn’t get any help, no one would help me,” said Sydniee Ludovissie. She soon found Volunteers of America and was able to enter a transitional housing program.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 407 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

(credit: CBS)

Ludovissie served in the Army and after getting out had a hard time finding organizations willing to help female veterans. Until she got to Denver.

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 1315 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

(credit: CBS)

“We have Purposity. That helps us get like dishes or blankets, the stuff that we need here,” Ludovissie said. “It’s a great feeling that people are waking up and responding to the needs of female veterans.”

purposity app 10pkg transfer frame 1170 Organization That Brings Together Charities, People In Need, Is Expanding

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s