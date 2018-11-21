By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– An organization that brings together charities, people in need, and those willing to lend a helping hand, is expanding.

Purposity has launched an app for phones that streamlines the ability for people to help those in need.

“It may be a kid that walks into a class with shoes or it may be a family’s home who burned down and they may need everything from silverware to clothes to kids’ school supplies. People genuinely want to do good in the world they just don’t know where to start,” said Purposity Founder Blake Canterbury.

Purposity started in Denver helping Denver Public Schools meet needs for families of students experiencing homelessness. It’s expanded to now include Volunteers of America and other charities focusing on veterans and families.



“The last two years has been, just a big old cycle of homelessness. I couldn’t get any help, no one would help me,” said Sydniee Ludovissie. She soon found Volunteers of America and was able to enter a transitional housing program.

Ludovissie served in the Army and after getting out had a hard time finding organizations willing to help female veterans. Until she got to Denver.

“We have Purposity. That helps us get like dishes or blankets, the stuff that we need here,” Ludovissie said. “It’s a great feeling that people are waking up and responding to the needs of female veterans.”

