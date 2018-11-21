  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for embellishment.

gettyimages 8633676681 NHL Fines Avs Mikko Rantanen For Embellishment

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center (credit: Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rantanen was docked $2,000 under the league’s program designed to discourage diving and embellishment. He was warned for a play on Oct. 16 at the New York Rangers. His second offense occurred late in the second period against Boston on Nov. 14, with Patrice Bergeron receiving a penalty for hooking and Rantanen for embellishment.

A third offense for Rantanen would result in a $3,000 fine.

Rantanen leads the league in scoring with eight goals and 24 assists this season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s