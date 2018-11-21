  • CBS4On Air

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Windsor continues to inspire others with her strength. Mary Pekara is 60 years old, but has loved hockey since she was 6 years old.

Pekara has also been battling breast cancer since 2003. It was no surprise for the community that she was nominated by her medical assistant to ring the bell at the “Hockey Fights Cancer” themed Avalanche game.

The Greeley Tribune reports youth hockey players also honored Pekara by tapping their sticks on the ice and giving her hugs after the game.

