STRAND, South Africa (CBS Local) — A man with a six-inch knife plunged into his skull calmly walked into a doctor’s office Monday and asked “Do you have a doctor free?”

Shaun Wayne, 34, had been cycling to a restaurant he manages in Strand, South Africa, when he was attacked by two men, one of whom stabbed him in the head.

The pair tried to grab his bike, but Wayne fought back and managed to beat them both off.

With the large blade stuck in his head, Wayne was somehow able to get back on his bike and cycle a half-mile his doctor’s office.

“To say it was dramatic to see him with a knife sticking out of the side of his head was an understatement but he was very calm and lucid although bleeding a lot,” Dr. Brendan Venter told the Mirror.

Wayne was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital in Bellville and underwent emergency surgery. A spokesman said he was “stable” and doctors have reportedly told his mother he was expected to make a full recovery.

“The patient was very lucky in that although the knife was plunged into his skull it bent on impact with the bone and the blade went down his face outside the skull,” Dr. Venter said.