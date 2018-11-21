By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be sunny, dry, and relatively mild statewide. No weather related travel delays are expected anywhere in the Rocky Mountain region for the day before Thanksgiving.

Changes start to occur on Thursday as the first of two storms moves into Colorado. Snow will this first storm will be confined to the mountains and especially mountains west of Vail Pass where a Winter Weather Advisory starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through Noon on Friday. Mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte should see 4-8 inches of snow during this afternoon.



Similar amounts of snow are expected for the San Juan Mountains and an advisory has been posted for the same time period.

The mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park/Estes Park area will also see accumulating snow but amounts should be less compared to farther west. Generally under 5 inches.

Meanwhile Denver and Front Range will stay dry with this first storm but will see clouds increase Thursday afternoon followed by wind gusts up to 45 mph from late Thursday night through much of Friday.

In terms of temperatures, highs will reach near 60° around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Wednesday and Thursday which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in November.

Cooler weather will start to arrive on Friday and especially for Saturday as the second storm moves into Colorado. Most ski areas should see 6-12 inches of snow with this storm from late Friday through late Saturday. Isolate rain or snow showers may also reach Denver.

Sunny and dry weather will return for the Broncos game at Mile High on Sunday but it will stay chilly.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.