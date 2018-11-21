DENVER (AP) – Denver’s district attorney says her office can hire a second investigator focused on human trafficking with help from a $1 million federal grant.

Beth McCann said Friday that the three-year grant from the Department of Justice will increase the effectiveness of a task force focused on crimes of human trafficking for sex or physical labor.

She says the cases are often complex, requiring detailed investigations and emotional support for people who have been affected.

Half of the money will go to the Asian Pacific Development Center, a community organization that plans to hire an employee to work with victims of trafficking.

McCann said she hopes the grant will allow Denver police and prosecutors to investigate more trafficking cases and provide better support for people affected.

