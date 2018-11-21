  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frisco, Haiti, Local TV, Summit County, Thanksgiving

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of fighting to get a visa for a poverty-stricken Haitian boy to come to the United States to attend school, a Frisco family has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

boy from haiti 5pkg transfer frame 264 After Long Battle, Frisco Family Welcomes Haitian Boy In Time For Holiday

(credit: CBS)

Jaci Ohayon and her family greeted 14-year-old Jonas at Denver International Airport last week, just in time to celebrate the holiday together.

Ohayon says they first met the boy while he was shining shoes on the streets for income to support his family in Haiti. The Ohayon family was there for a year where they built a friendship with the child who struggled to make enough money to buy food.

boy from haiti 5pkg transfer frame 775 After Long Battle, Frisco Family Welcomes Haitian Boy In Time For Holiday

(credit: Ohayon family)

They tell us the child walked from Haiti to the Dominican Republic on his own to search for a better life.

The chance encounter on the streets turned into a months long battle to obtain proper documentation for Jonas to come to Colorado to attend school. The private Peak School in Frisco offered him a spot.

He will begin classes next week. A full scholarship, provided by another Summit County family, will pay his way at the tune of $120,000.

boy from haiti 5pkg transfer frame 505 After Long Battle, Frisco Family Welcomes Haitian Boy In Time For Holiday

Jaci Ohayon (credit: CBS)

The Ohayon family worked through the bureaucratic process, sending letters and finally convincing the government to allow the boy to come here for school until he graduates high school.

“We got him on a plane the day after we got word from Governor-elect Jared Polis’ office that the pleas to immigration officials had paid off and the visa was approved,” Ohayon told CBS4 on Wednesday.

boy from haiti 5pkg transfer frame 3342 After Long Battle, Frisco Family Welcomes Haitian Boy In Time For Holiday

(credit: CBS)

Jonas’ mother encouraged her son to come to the U.S. because she believes he would never had the opportunity to get a proper education.

The child has a long road ahead of him; learning English, how to read and write and adapting to life in the hustle and bustle of a resort mountain community, not to mention seeing snow for the first time.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s