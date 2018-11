(CBS4) – Thanksgiving is only a day away, but many people are itching to get their Christmas tree. Fortunately for them, Christmas tree cutting will soon be underway on U.S. Forest Service land in Colorado.

Permits cost $20 to cut a tree in either the Pike, Arapaho or Roosevelt National Forests.

USFS officials is also offering one free Christmas tree permit to 4th grade students who have a valid 2018 Interagency 4th grade Federal Lands Pass.

It’s part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

LINK: USFS Christmas Tree Cutting Page