SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large explosive was triggered in Summit County to set off avalanches. It was a preventative measure to protect backcountry skiers.

Officials say there is a moderate level of danger in Vail-Summit and Front Range zones.

Large explosive-triggered avalanches breaking to ground in Summit Cty. Fresh evidence for why it's MOD (Level 2of5) danger in Vail-Summit and Front Range zones. Not many slopes like this, and hard to trigger, but if you do the avys are dangerous. #CAICfrontrange #CAICsummit pic.twitter.com/uEDB0Kf2sD — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) November 21, 2018

Experts urge skiers to have the correct gear if they are in the backcountry.