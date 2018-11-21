  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Rescue Mission, Great Thanksgiving Banquet, Local TV, Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people were served a great Thanksgiving feast at the Denver Rescue Mission on Wednesday. Volunteers at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet included CBS4’s Jim Benemann and Dominic Garcia and Gov. John Hickenlooper.

rescue mission turkeys 5vo transfer frame 0 Denver Rescue Mission Helps Serve Hundreds In Great Thanksgiving Banquet

CBS4’s Jim Benemann and Dominic Garcia (credit: CBS)

The event provides warms meals for those experiencing homelessness.

rescue mission turkeys 5vo transfer frame 644 Denver Rescue Mission Helps Serve Hundreds In Great Thanksgiving Banquet

(credit: CBS)

The menu included slow roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, garden salad, rolls with almond honey butter and cheesecake.

The Denver Rescue Mission serves more than 900,000 meals every year.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s