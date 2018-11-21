DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people were served a great Thanksgiving feast at the Denver Rescue Mission on Wednesday. Volunteers at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet included CBS4’s Jim Benemann and Dominic Garcia and Gov. John Hickenlooper.

We have been so blessed to have @GovofCO as our honorary guest for the past several years at our Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Thank you so much for your service! #SERVEDenver pic.twitter.com/NjtyThcl6l — DenverRescueMission (@denverrescue) November 21, 2018

The event provides warms meals for those experiencing homelessness.

The menu included slow roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, garden salad, rolls with almond honey butter and cheesecake.

It is a full house at our Great Thanksgiving Banquet today! #blessed pic.twitter.com/kwFTRZYu7P — DenverRescueMission (@denverrescue) November 21, 2018

The Denver Rescue Mission serves more than 900,000 meals every year.

