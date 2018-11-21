Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people were served a great Thanksgiving feast at the Denver Rescue Mission on Wednesday. Volunteers at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet included CBS4’s Jim Benemann and Dominic Garcia and Gov. John Hickenlooper.
The event provides warms meals for those experiencing homelessness.
The menu included slow roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, garden salad, rolls with almond honey butter and cheesecake.
The Denver Rescue Mission serves more than 900,000 meals every year.
