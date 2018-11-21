  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The icy waters of the Eagle River nearly claimed the life of a mule deer Wednesday morning, until a man stepped in to help out. Seth Levy shared photos with CBS4 of the rescue.

deer rescue 3 Man Pulls Deer From Icy Eagle River

(credit: Seth Levy)

Levy says his friend Robbie Berry spotted the deer stuck in the ice near his home in Eagle. He was able to free the deer from the ice using towels to pull it loose.

deer rescue 2 Man Pulls Deer From Icy Eagle River

(credit: Seth Levy)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife area managers say while it may be difficult to see wildlife in distress it’s always better to contact trained professionals to handle ice rescues.

deer rescue 1 Man Pulls Deer From Icy Eagle River

(credit: Seth Levy)

Levy tells CBS4 the deer appeared tired but was alive when they last saw her.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

