EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The icy waters of the Eagle River nearly claimed the life of a mule deer Wednesday morning, until a man stepped in to help out. Seth Levy shared photos with CBS4 of the rescue.

Levy says his friend Robbie Berry spotted the deer stuck in the ice near his home in Eagle. He was able to free the deer from the ice using towels to pull it loose.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife area managers say while it may be difficult to see wildlife in distress it’s always better to contact trained professionals to handle ice rescues.



Levy tells CBS4 the deer appeared tired but was alive when they last saw her.

