Filed Under:Mickey Froid

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – About 1,000 people came together Sunday to show their support for longtime Denver oldies disc jockey Mickey “DaBoogieman” Froid. He recently was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

band 1,000 Gather To Support Denver DJ Who Suffered Stroke

(credit: CBS)

“DaBoogieman” has worked over four decades spinning the hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s at KWBZ, KRZN, KIMN, KOOL, and KLZ. He has also been a DJ at special events including numerous car shows.

img 6959 1,000 Gather To Support Denver DJ Who Suffered Stroke

(credit: CBS)

The benefit was held at The Venue in north Denver. It featured several bands: The Pharaohs, The Atomic Drifters and The End of Eves.

boogie 1,000 Gather To Support Denver DJ Who Suffered Stroke

(credit: CBS)

A limousine picked up DaBoogieman from his home to take him to the event. A friend told him they were going to brunch, the benefit event came as a total surprise. The idea originated with his friend Dale Moore who felt it would help pay medical and other expenses.

img 6962 1,000 Gather To Support Denver DJ Who Suffered Stroke

(credit: CBS)

A web page has been established for those who want to donate: www.gofundme.com/get-daboogieman-better. The link to his website is www.myfavoriteoldies.com.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s