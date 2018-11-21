By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – About 1,000 people came together Sunday to show their support for longtime Denver oldies disc jockey Mickey “DaBoogieman” Froid. He recently was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

“DaBoogieman” has worked over four decades spinning the hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s at KWBZ, KRZN, KIMN, KOOL, and KLZ. He has also been a DJ at special events including numerous car shows.

The benefit was held at The Venue in north Denver. It featured several bands: The Pharaohs, The Atomic Drifters and The End of Eves.

A limousine picked up DaBoogieman from his home to take him to the event. A friend told him they were going to brunch, the benefit event came as a total surprise. The idea originated with his friend Dale Moore who felt it would help pay medical and other expenses.

A web page has been established for those who want to donate: www.gofundme.com/get-daboogieman-better. The link to his website is www.myfavoriteoldies.com.

