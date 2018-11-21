  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have promoted cornerback Brendan Langley from their practice squad.

Brendan Langley (credit: CBS)

Brendan Langley (credit: CBS)

He replaces veteran cornerback Adam Jones, who was waived Tuesday, 48 hours after playing just five snaps on defense and returning a kickoff 16 yards in Denver’s 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

gettyimages 1025398194 Langley Promoted To Replace Jones On Broncos Roster

GLENDALE, AZ – AUGUST 30: Defensive back Adam Jones #20 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Langley is a 2017 third-round draft pick who played in 11 games his rookie season, when he averaged 30.5 yards on six kickoff returns.

The Broncos also signed cornerback Linden Stephens to their practice squad.

Stephens is a rookie from the University of Cincinnati who spent two weeks on the Rams’ practice squad this season after competing in training camp with the Saints.

