BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder hope someone can recognize a thief who targeted a jewelry store. Surveillance video shows the man enter and sit down at the counter at Hurdle’s Jewelry Store on Pearl Street in Boulder.

The man asks to look at some pieces and then runs out of the store with the jewelry.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).