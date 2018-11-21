  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting, Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man who killed another man by shooting him in the head has been sentenced to life in prison.

maya bar shooting Aurora Sports Bar Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

(credit CBS)

Jurors decided last week that Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega was guilty of murder after deliberation in the death of Javier Chacon-Ortega. Arapahoe District Judge Andrew Baum issued the mandatory sentence of life in prison without a chance at parole.

licona ortega miguel angel mug Aurora Sports Bar Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega (credit: Aurora Police)

Prosecutors say the victim challenged Licona-Ortega to a fight inside an Aurora sports bar on July 29, 2017.

They say Licona-Ortega shot the victim in the back of his head as they left the bar and continued firing after he fell to the ground. Licona-Ortega then ran to a waiting car and left.

Police say they learned Licona-Ortega was dealing heroin in the area around Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill on Havana Street and arrested him the following morning.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s