By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 800,000 Coloradans are expected to hit the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend and drivers are being asked to be cautious and patient.

The number of people driving to their holiday destinations is up eight percent from last year, according to AAA. That means people should expect roads around the state to be packed.

The travel experts say Coloradans will see the most congestion during the evening commute, specifically on Wednesday night and all day Sunday when most people will be heading home.

In Colorado, according to INRIX analysis of historical data, AAA predicts these hotspots will be the worst for traffic throughout the Thanksgiving travel period:

Southbound I-25 at Greenland Road (Exit 167)

Northbound I-25 at 84th Avenue (Exit 219)

Southbound I-25 at US-285 (Exit 201)

Southbound CO-2 at I-25

Southbound I-25 at Spruce Mountain Road (Exit 173)

Northbound CO-121 at W. 64th Avenue

Eastbound I-70 at Havana Street (Exit 280)

Westbound CO-470 at Platte Canyon Road

Southbound I-225 at I-25 (Exit 1)

Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway (Exit 181)

AAA said Thanksgiving gas prices are the highest in four years. In Colorado, the statewide average runs $2.73 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is up 18 cents from this time last year.

