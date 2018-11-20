By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– A pilot for United Airlines has been removed from his duties, after he arrested for alleged indecent exposure at the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport.

Andrew Collins of Leesburg, Virginia was staying at the Westin on Sept. 20, when he allegedly opened the window to his room and exposed himself. His room overlooked the hotel plaza and main terminal.

According to the Denver police report, Collins, 54, was in full view of the public that morning. He was arrested shortly after exposing himself.

United Airlines released a statement, “The employee involved in this incident has been removed from his duties pending an internal review. We are cooperating with authorities on their investigation.”

The pilot is due in court on a misdemeanor charge on Dec. 5.