NEW YORK (CBS4)– One consumer advocate group is releasing its list of dangerous toys before the busiest holiday shopping day of the year. US PIRG released its 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland list on Tuesday.

The consumer group’s actions have lead to more than 150 recalls. This year the top target is slime. The group says six brands have high levels of boron, which can lead to nausea and long-term reproductive issues.

“In the United States there is no limit for boron in children’s products without a warning label. Parents are unaware of the potential danger of slime products in their homes,” said the US PIRG representative.

The group is pushing for warning labels.

LINK: Trouble in Toyland Report