WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were killed when a car collided with a freight train early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened north of Platteville at Weld County Road 34 and Highway 85 about 6 a.m. between a Nissan Altima and a freight train.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the collision. According to witnesses, the car possibly ran the stop sign prior to being struck. Both occupants of the car were killed.