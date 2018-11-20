Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Local TV, Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for thousands of Coloradans to hit the road this week. Drivers should expect westbound Interstate 70 traffic to be the heaviest on Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic should be heaviest on Sunday.

CDOT is stopping all construction projects statewide starting Wednesday at noon to help ease congestion.

That work will resume Monday.

CDOT also reminds drivers Colorado State Patrol is increasing DUI enforcement for the Thanksgiving Day holiday period.

