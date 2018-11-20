DENVER (AP) — More Colorado ski resorts are opening in time for the holiday weekend thanks to early snow and good snowmaking conditions. Steamboat Resort will open Wednesday with up to 60 acres of terrain, the most on opening day since 2014.

The opening day festivities will include a snow dance by the Northern Ute Indian Tribe.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports snowmaking crews were able to run snow guns more frequently this month.

Sunlight Mountain Resort near Glenwood Springs will open for its 52nd season Friday but only for the weekend. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports it’s the first time the resort will be open for Thanksgiving weekend since 2014.

Sunlight plans to be open for three-day weekends until Dec. 14, its original opening day target.