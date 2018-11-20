DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is up for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award once again after his performance in Week 11.

Lindsay ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns and had 27 receiving yards on Sunday at StubHub Center against the Chargers and Denver pulled out a 23-22 victory. It’s safe to say they couldn’t have done it without Lindsay.

Lindsay’s competition for the award this week includes fellow rookie rushers Gus of the Edwards Ravens and Saquon Barkley of the Giants, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith of the Saints and quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

Broncos fans can cast their vote for Lindsay at nfl.com.

This is the fourth time Lindsay has been nominated for the weekly award and he hasn’t won yet.

