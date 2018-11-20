  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is up for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award once again after his performance in Week 11.

gettyimages 1063336388 Phillip Lindsay Once Again Up For Rookie Of The Week After Win In L.A.

Phillip Lindsay makes a touchdown run on Sunday. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Lindsay ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns and had 27 receiving yards on Sunday at StubHub Center against the Chargers and Denver pulled out a 23-22 victory. It’s safe to say they couldn’t have done it without Lindsay.

Lindsay’s competition for the award this week includes fellow rookie rushers Gus of the Edwards Ravens and Saquon Barkley of the Giants, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith of the Saints and quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

Broncos fans can cast their vote for Lindsay at nfl.com.

This is the fourth time Lindsay has been nominated for the weekly award and he hasn’t won yet.

RELATED: Phillip Lindsay Breaks Out A Mile High Salute After 2nd Touchdown

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s