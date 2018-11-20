  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park, Holiday Shopping, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Local TV, Museum Shopping, Museum Store Association, Museum Store Sunday, WOW! Children's Museum Greg McKay

DENVER (CBS4) – Once the turkey gets cold, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Of course, there’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but now several Denver museums are joining a national campaign for Museum Store Sunday.

museum sunday 2 Colorado Museums Taking Part In ‘Museum Store Sunday

(credit CBS)

“They were looking for a way to promote museum stores as a place for unique items that help support their museum’s programming and focus,” said Greg McKay, the Associate Director of Retail Operations at the Denver Art Museum.

museum sunday 1 Colorado Museums Taking Part In ‘Museum Store Sunday

(credit CBS)

From jewelry, to glass, to games and toys for kids, the Art Museum gift shop offers a little bit of everything.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

“Items that have a design focus. We have a very big design component in our collection,” McKay told CBS4.

museum sunday 3 Colorado Museums Taking Part In ‘Museum Store Sunday

(credit CBS)

Museum Store Sunday is part of a national campaign by the Museum Store Association. About 1,000 museums are participating nationwide, offering special discounts and deals on Sunday, November 25th.

museum sunday 4 Colorado Museums Taking Part In ‘Museum Store Sunday

(credit CBS)

Along the Front Range, six museums are taking part in it, including Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park and WOW! Children’s Museum.

museum sunday 5 Colorado Museums Taking Part In ‘Museum Store Sunday

(credit CBS)

At the Denver Art Museum, you can get 25% off all Denver Art Museum logoed merchandise, and 25% off select glass paperweights. The Museum is also offering free shipping on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s