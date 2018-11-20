DENVER (CBS4) – Once the turkey gets cold, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Of course, there’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but now several Denver museums are joining a national campaign for Museum Store Sunday.

“They were looking for a way to promote museum stores as a place for unique items that help support their museum’s programming and focus,” said Greg McKay, the Associate Director of Retail Operations at the Denver Art Museum.

From jewelry, to glass, to games and toys for kids, the Art Museum gift shop offers a little bit of everything.

“Items that have a design focus. We have a very big design component in our collection,” McKay told CBS4.

Museum Store Sunday is part of a national campaign by the Museum Store Association. About 1,000 museums are participating nationwide, offering special discounts and deals on Sunday, November 25th.

Along the Front Range, six museums are taking part in it, including Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park and WOW! Children’s Museum.

At the Denver Art Museum, you can get 25% off all Denver Art Museum logoed merchandise, and 25% off select glass paperweights. The Museum is also offering free shipping on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.