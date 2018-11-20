Caught On Camera: Man Steals Dog From Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER (CBS4) — Officials at the Maxfund Animal Adoption Center say they’ve never seen anything like it. A man came into the shelter with a baby stroller, took a small dog and strolled right out the front door. Officials say the man showed up at the shelter at 1005 Galapago Street on Tuesday afternoon and stole a one-year-old male Chihuahua named Hope.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man.

Officials say the man had a kennel tech bring the dog to a visiting room. When workers at the front desk were busy talking to other people, he walked out the door with the dog.

Manager Cheryl Stapleton has worked at the shelter for a year and a half and said she’s never heard of this happening before.

Hope came from a hoarding situation in southern Colorado and had been at Maxfund for a couple months.

Hope’s biography on the website states: “I was kind enough in my old home to share everything with 10+ fellow pups and cannot wait to go to a forever home where I will be getting plenty of more attention.”

“He’s priceless to us,” Stapleton told CBS4.