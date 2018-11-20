LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say that the cause of a deadly fire at an assisted living facility in Littleton is accidental, even though they haven’t determined a cause. One man died and 13 others were rushed to the hospital after the fire.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, firefighters rushed to the senior living complex where the fire broke out in a first floor apartment.

Fire investigators are sampling the air in all the units. Once the air sampling is complete, a decision will be made about when residents can return.

It was not the first time the complex has been ablaze. A bigger fire there in April of 2016 displaced more than one-hundred residents.