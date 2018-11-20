By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure will dominate the weather across Colorado for the next 48 hours allowing for crystal clear skies and warmer temperatures statewide. For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, highs will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and then near 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thanksgiving the first of two Pacific storm systems taking aim at Colorado will arrive. This will storm is relatively weak and will impact only the high country with 3-6 inches of snow from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. Meanwhile Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains remain completely dry through Friday.

The mountains will also be mainly dry on Friday as Colorado is between storm systems. The second storm arrives Friday evening and continues into Saturday with 6-12 inches of snow for your favorite ski area. Obviously that much snow has the potential to cause significant travel issues in the mountains so be prepared for slowdowns if you’ll be traveling west of Denver on Saturday. The storm also has the potential to bring the metro area a mix of rain and snow on Saturday but at this time it appears any snow accumulation at lower elevations will be very limited.

Mostly sunny and dry weather should return statewide on Sunday but the cold air from the second storm sticks around. High temperatures in the metro area will be in the 30s on Sunday including for the Broncos game at Mile High.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.