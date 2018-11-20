FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The King Soopers store in Firestone was evacuated Tuesday morning while firefighters tried to rescue someone who was stuck in the ceiling inside the store.

Police in Firestone rushed to the store before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The store was immediately evacuated.

The fire department brought in a ladder truck to help with the ceiling rescue. It is unclear why the person was in the ceiling, or how the person got up there.

It is unclear how long the store will remain off limits to customers.