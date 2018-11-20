  • CBS4On Air

FIRESTONE, Colo.

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The King Soopers store in Firestone was evacuated Tuesday morning while firefighters tried to rescue someone who was stuck in the ceiling inside the store.

Police in Firestone rushed to the store before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The store was immediately evacuated.

firestone pic3 copy King Soopers In Firestone Evacuated, Fire Crews Go Into Ceiling

(credit: CBS)

The fire department brought in a ladder truck to help with the ceiling rescue. It is unclear why the person was in the ceiling, or how the person got up there.

It is unclear how long the store will remain off limits to customers.

