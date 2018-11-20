Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Fire, Carol Ross, Colorado Task Force One, Fire Investigation, Heather Gardens, Local TV

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The investigation continues into what caused a deadly explosion and fire at a senior living center in Aurora. Carol Ross died in the fire, according to Heather Gardens.

carol ross from hg newsletter2 Crews Continue Investigation Into Heather Gardens Deadly Blast & Fire

Carol Ross (credit: Heather Gardens newsletter)

The Heather Gardens Association board says they met on Tuesday during one of their previously scheduled meetings. They also said in a statement to CBS4,

“We are all grieving the loss of Carol Ross, a beloved Heather Gardens family member and our residents have suffered a great deal of disruption as a result of this tragedy.”

copter 4 3p tuesday frame 142306 Crews Continue Investigation Into Heather Gardens Deadly Blast & Fire

(credit: CBS)

Crews were still at the scene on Tuesday, four days after the blast.

Two other people, including a firefighter were hurt. They are expected to be okay.

copter 4 3p tuesday frame 140798 Crews Continue Investigation Into Heather Gardens Deadly Blast & Fire

(credit: CBS)

On Monday night, Xcel Energy officials said natural gas service was restored to all but two customers. Those two customers will have service restored when they return home.

