AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The investigation continues into what caused a deadly explosion and fire at a senior living center in Aurora. Carol Ross died in the fire, according to Heather Gardens.

The Heather Gardens Association board says they met on Tuesday during one of their previously scheduled meetings. They also said in a statement to CBS4,

“We are all grieving the loss of Carol Ross, a beloved Heather Gardens family member and our residents have suffered a great deal of disruption as a result of this tragedy.”

Crews were still at the scene on Tuesday, four days after the blast.

Two other people, including a firefighter were hurt. They are expected to be okay.

On Monday night, Xcel Energy officials said natural gas service was restored to all but two customers. Those two customers will have service restored when they return home.