AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A gas leak was reported in Aurora’s Murphy Creek neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. The leak was caused by what is being called a “third party strike” to the Colorado Interstate Gas pipeline.

The strike happened to the 20-inch pipe about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The impacted pipeline was isolated and the area was secured.

Copter4 flew over the area which showed gas company crews examining the area and blocking one access road to traffic.

People living in the Murphy Creek neighborhood were not evacuated but advised to “shelter in place.”

No one was injured. An investigation will determine what happened leading up to the gas leak once the line has been cleared. The area was given the all-clear at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

