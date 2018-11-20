By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s time to lace up your skates and hit the ice for a Mile High holiday tradition! The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park is officially open for the season.

The Rink is located off 16th Street and Arapahoe Street and offers all sorts of family fun. The skating itself is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park. Skate rentals cost $6 for kids 12 and under, and $8 for those 13 and older.

The Rink is a part of the 2007 Downtown Area Plan, which works to provide a space for residents, workers and visitors to gather and balance urban life with outdoor activity.

Along with skating, there will be numerous special events throughout the season including: DJs on Friday nights, skating with Santa, weekly snow yoga, free skating lessons and more.

For information on hours and event schedules visit: DowntownDenverRink.com.

