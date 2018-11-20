  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Denver, Downtown Denver Rink, Local TV, Mile High Holidays, Skyline Park

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s time to lace up your skates and hit the ice for a Mile High holiday tradition! The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park is officially open for the season.

rink Tradition Continues: Downtown Denver Rink At Skyline Park Opens

(credit: CBS)

The Rink is located off 16th Street and Arapahoe Street and offers all sorts of family fun. The skating itself is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park. Skate rentals cost $6 for kids 12 and under, and $8 for those 13 and older.

The Rink is a part of the 2007 Downtown Area Plan, which works to provide a space for residents, workers and visitors to gather and balance urban life with outdoor activity.

skating Tradition Continues: Downtown Denver Rink At Skyline Park Opens

(credit: CBS)

Along with skating, there will be numerous special events throughout the season including: DJs on Friday nights, skating with Santa, weekly snow yoga, free skating lessons and more.

For information on hours and event schedules visit: DowntownDenverRink.com.

By Makenzie O’Keefe

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s