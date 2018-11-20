Animal Shelter Desperate to Get Stolen Dog Back

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver animal shelter is asking for the community’s help after someone walked in and stole a dog. It happened on Monday around 1:15 p.m. at the MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Cheryl Stapleton, the shelter’s manager, said a man came in with a stroller and asked to see Hope, a 1-year-old Chihuahua. She says he spent about 30 minutes at the shelter.

Stapleton says while she was helping other people, he simply walked out with the dog.

“It hasn’t happened to us, and when you see this you just get floored. You’re like what happened,” she told CBS4.

The theft was caught on surveillance video, and Stapleton hopes someone recognizes the suspect. She worries about what kind of home Hope will end up in.

“We’re worried he’s going to end up in the wrong hands, not everyone out there treats animals the way they’re supposed to. It’s cold at night, and I don’t want him outside. He’s terrified of bigger dogs, and if he’s not being take care of, what if he doesn’t have anything to eat?” she said.

Hope is microchipped, and Stapleton is asking whoever took him to return him, no questions asked.

LINK: MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter & Adoption Center Facebook Page

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.