By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have released Adam “Pacman” Jones according to his own post on Instagram. Jones posted a picture Tuesday afternoon with the caption, “Well Denver it was good , thanks for the opportunity!!!! On to the next !!!”

pacman jones Bye Bye Pacman, Broncos Release Adam Jones

(credit: Instagram)

Jones was signed to a one-year contract in August. He appeared in seven games this season.

gettyimages 1030089930 Bye Bye Pacman, Broncos Release Adam Jones

Adam Jones (credit: Bart Young/Getty Images)

Jones played in 22.06% of the Broncos defensive snaps this season and was used as a punt returner and kick returner on special teams.

During a late punt on Sunday against the Chargers Jones was replaced in favor of River Cracraft. Vance Joseph said on Monday when asked about the decision that Cracraft is “really sure-handed,” and that, “When it’s backed up like that, we put River in – or whoever is our most sure-handed returner.”

gettyimages 1025398166 Bye Bye Pacman, Broncos Release Adam Jones

(credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Broncos will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 and the game can be viewed on CBS 4.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

