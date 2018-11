DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines announced plans for new, sandy and sunny destinations out of Denver International Airport.

Flyers can look forward to flights to Destin, Palm Beach, Pensacola and Sarasota, all of which are in Florida.

The airline also added a flight to the Brownsville/South Padre Island area in Texas.

Now here's a Thanksgiving dinner discussion we can all agree on: a spring break trip is a good idea. With 150 added flights and over 41,000 total seats, we've got you covered ✈️🌴 https://t.co/9RrjGSLFmM pic.twitter.com/xeQQOOdcki — United Airlines (@united) November 19, 2018

Officials say the flights will be in service for the busy Spring Break travel season.