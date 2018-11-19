(AP/CBS4) — Rockies first baseman Todd Helton is among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Helton demonstrated great leadership and sportsmanship for the Colorado Rockies during his 17 year career. The five-time All-Star helped the Rockies make the World Series for the first time in 2007. His jersey — No. 17 — was retired by the Rockies in 2014.

The 2019 Hall of Fame ballot is out. You can pick up to 10 names. Who would make your list? pic.twitter.com/BEcufasiG3 — MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2018

Also on the ballot is late pitcher and Coloradan Roy Halladay, career saves leader Mariano Rivera and 17 other candidates, and they’re joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez.

Left-hander Andy Pettitte and infielders Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers on the ballot announced Monday.

Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time. Clemens rose to 57.3 percent in the 2018 ballot but fell 75 votes short of the 75 percent needed, and Bonds was 79 votes shy at 56.4 percent. Martinez was 20 votes short at 70.4 percent and Mike Mussina was at 63.5 percent.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)