PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every year, BestBlackFriday.com reaches out to store representatives to find out if they will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following chains have confirmed they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Navy Exchange

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The website conducted a survey and found that 24.67 percent of Americans are in favor of stores being open on Thanksgiving, while 47 percent of Americans dislike when stores are open on Thanksgiving and 27 percent of Americans were indifferent.

You can find the full list of closures at bestblackfriday.com/blog/stores-closed-on-thanksgiving-day-2018.