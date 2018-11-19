Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every year, BestBlackFriday.com reaches out to store representatives to find out if they will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The following chains have confirmed they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Navy Exchange
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
The website conducted a survey and found that 24.67 percent of Americans are in favor of stores being open on Thanksgiving, while 47 percent of Americans dislike when stores are open on Thanksgiving and 27 percent of Americans were indifferent.
You can find the full list of closures at bestblackfriday.com/blog/stores-closed-on-thanksgiving-day-2018.