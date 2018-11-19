  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Art Exhibit, Art Of TheBoard, History Colorado Center, Local TV, Protect Our Winters

DENVER (CBS4) – A new pop up art exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver features all things Colorado using snowboards as canvasses.

snowboard art 10vo transfer frame 199 Snowboard Art On Display At History Colorado Center

(credit: CBS)

The boards in “Art Of The Board” will be auctioned off next year. Those proceeds will go to a local nonprofit, Protect Our Winters. The group focuses on climate change advocacy.

snowboard art 10sotvo transfer frame 638 Snowboard Art On Display At History Colorado Center

(credit: CBS)

“Which is very important for a lot of Colorado residents because our ski and snowboard industry, our snow industry, is so important to every one of us,” said Katie Tsuyuki, a spokeswoman for Donek Snowboards.

snowboard art 10sotvo transfer frame 443 Snowboard Art On Display At History Colorado Center

(credit: CBS)

“Art Of The Board” is on display through January.

Comments
  1. Tsar Alexander says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    And this has to do with History how?

    Dumb. Really dumb.

    Reply Report comment

