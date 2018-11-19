Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A new pop up art exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver features all things Colorado using snowboards as canvasses.
The boards in “Art Of The Board” will be auctioned off next year. Those proceeds will go to a local nonprofit, Protect Our Winters. The group focuses on climate change advocacy.
“Which is very important for a lot of Colorado residents because our ski and snowboard industry, our snow industry, is so important to every one of us,” said Katie Tsuyuki, a spokeswoman for Donek Snowboards.
“Art Of The Board” is on display through January.
And this has to do with History how?
Dumb. Really dumb.