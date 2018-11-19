  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – A treasured piece of Colorado’s luxurious history has once again been brought back to life. Visitors can now stay inside the Redstone Castle for the night.

Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, the castle provides a unique glimpse into the personal styles and social culture of America’s elite at the turn of the 20th Century.

After acquiring the castle at auction in 2016, the April and Steve Carver spent two years meticulously restoring the castle and adding 10 hotel suites.

CBS4 cameras captured behind the scenes video of the sprawling property near Carbondale, Monday.

redstone castle map transfer frame 928 Historic, 116 Year Old Castle Restored, Now Offers 10 Hotel Suites

April and Steve said it’s a labor of love. They did everything possible to preserve as much of the original parts of the castle as possible.

Redstone Castle, also known as Cleveholm Manor, is a turn of the century jewel completed in 1902 for industrialist and coal magnate John Cleveland Osgood.

At the time, Osgood was one of the wealthiest people in the United States, purportedly ranking sixth.

The castle sits in the Crystal River Valley dominated by beautiful, wide-open spaces and undisturbed nature.

The owners say the castle now includes boutique hotel suites and can host weddings and other events under new zoning regulations approved by Pitkin County Officials. Owners can also host 60 events in the first year under those same regulations.

Despite concerns from neighbors about traffic and heavy usage in the small community, the council approved the proposal anyway.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

